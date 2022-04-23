This past weekend, my bridal party and closest friends met up in Champaign for a bachelorette weekend. With just less than two months until the wedding day, celebrating with 12 of my favorite people just made me that much more excited.
Also there in spirit was my soon-to-be-husband, Keegan, whose face was all over the decor. The whole group proudly sported temporary tattoos of Keegan’s mug.
The 12 individuals in attendance come from different parts of my life: there’s my family, sister Nikki and cousins Meg and Asia. My childhood friends, Maddie and Jason. My college friends, Haley, Aliyah and Julia. And then, my most recent friend group, my Kankakee/book club friends, Bel, Megan, Melissa and Emily (who also is my soon-to-be sister-in-law).
Because some people had met and some hadn’t, I thought it would be fun on the first night to have everyone go around and introduce themselves, along with how we know each other. To further put them on the spot, I asked each of them to say one thing they like about themselves.
That’s one of my favorite questions to ask someone: “What do you like about yourself?” Not only because I am a proponent of self-love, but also because it’s interesting to see how people view themselves.
Today, I implore you to state one (or 10!) thing you like about yourself. If you need some ideas, here is one thing (of many) I like — scratch that, love — about each of the 12 guests from this weekend.
Aliyah, I love that you have one of the biggest hearts and sharpest tongues I’ve ever encountered. Never let that change.
Asia, I love your bubbly personality and that you fit in seamlessly with any group (they’re all lucky to have you!)
Bel, I love your dedication to self-love and self-respect, and that you give the same energy to your friends by always hyping them up.
Emily, I love that you always want the best for the people you care about. That was evident in how quickly you took me under your wing, making Keegan (and me) very happy.
Haley, I love how when you choose to let someone into your world, you love them fiercely and honestly. And it’s been a joy to see you give that love back to yourself.
Jason, I love that you want to make anything and everything fun; in fact, I’m jealous of that ability.
Julia, I love that you’re always open to life and to new experiences and that you refuse to settle for anything less than what you deserve.
Maddie, I love that you find the biggest joy in the smallest things and that you always make the effort to be there for your friends no matter what.
Meg, I love that, whether near or far, you always show up for your family and friends (all of whom love you just as much as you do them).
Megan, I love your sense of humor and that you’re always up for a good activity.
Melissa, I love your strength, creativity and always-present sense of adventure.
Nikki, I love how thoughtful you are and that you put immense time and consideration into others. Your kindness does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.