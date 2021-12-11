This week marks 10 years since we lost Grandma Pat, the matriarch of the Leddin family. I had a whole column written on the subject, and then I read a Facebook post from my dad that blew my thoughts out of the water.
I wanted to share his thoughts with you, and hope that his words bring comfort to anyone in a similar situation.
Today, we will be attending a memorial service for the mother of a dear friend. My mom passed away 10 years ago today, so it seemed fitting to have time for reflection and prayer. To my friend I would say it is going to be OK. You were fortunate to have your mom for many years and she was a big part of your life.
You are feeling a great loss today, but the feeling will be filled with gratitude for all that your mom meant to you and all that you were able to share. There isn’t a day that goes by without me thinking about my mom. I was so lucky to call her my mom and am so thankful for all of the things she did for me and has meant to me.
While I wish I could pick up the phone and call her, I am blessed with the experience of all the thousands of calls we had over the years. I know exactly how the call would have gone, all the caring and loving things she would have said, and I can just replay those in my mind.
While I wish I could go to her house and see her, I feel her presence and remember all of the visits that we shared. I know how she would greet me at the door, how her face would light up when she saw her grandchildren, how she would go out of her way to be sure that we had everything and anything we wanted during our visit, and how that visit would be about us — not about her.
I don’t think it is coincidence that my wife, Tammy, entered my life 10 years ago. I have a feeling it was my mom’s way of taking care of her boy and her grandchildren. I see in my wife someone that loves her children fiercely and deeply just like mom, someone that is compassionate, loving and caring. There are so many wonderful attributes that my mom possessed that are present in my wife. I just wish that they would have had the opportunity to get to know one another, because I know that they would have been great together.
I am so fortunate to be surrounded by women that are such incredible mothers (my sisters, my sisters-in-law, my mother-in-law, my dear friends and now the next generation of moms). You care so deeply for your children and would do anything for them. You praise and protect them.
My daughter, Nikki, became a mom this year and I already see the tremendous influence that many of you have had on her and what an incredible mother she is to her beautiful daughter.
Two days before my mom passed away we were told that they were going to be bringing in hospice. The kids and I went to see my mom that day, and you would have never guessed that she was that ill. We sat and talked for hours. While the reality of what was coming existed, it seemed far off.
My aunt offered to pick out a few outfits for my mom to be laid out in. My mom asked me which one I would prefer. Not really sure how to answer that question, I said “the blue one, it will make your eyes pop.” My mom responded “well that doesn’t matter, my eyes will be closed.” I definitely appreciated her sarcastic humor in that moment.
Leaving later that night, I thought I was going to have many more days with my mom but unfortunately that did not happen. I wish I would have said some things to her that day. I wish I would have thanked her for so many things.
Thank you for teaching me how important is to be good to others. I hope that I possess a fraction of your love and compassion.
Thank you for showing me every day how to be a good and loving parent. Growing up I wondered how you seemed to believe some of my crazy stories and excuses, but now I know it was just you wanting to believe in me.
Thank you for being the best grandmother to all of your grandchildren. You developed a unique relationship with each one of them and made them feel special.
Thank you for my brothers and sisters. I was so lucky to grow up in a large family, and you always made each of us feel like a big part of it. I am so fortunate to have each one of them. You raised some amazing kids.
Thank you for choosing dad to be your husband. He is such an incredible dad and grandfather. There is so much of you that lives on in him. You would be so proud of him and all the things that he does. You would also appreciate that he has taken on the responsibility of worrying about and caring for all of us.
Thank you for being my mom. Thank you for respecting me as man and a father, but at the same time letting me very much feel like your son.”