“Laughter is brightest where food is best.” – An old Irish proverb. "Sláinte!"
St. Patrick’s Day is one of my favorite days of the year. We’re all a little Irish on this day, but if you do happen to have that Irish blood flowing in your veins, you will understand just how special it is.
I have to share one of the best Irish jokes I’ve heard; it never gets old.
When Father Bob was at St. Rose Catholic Church, he always started his sermon with a joke. This is one he told, and it still cracks me up every time.
There was once an Irishman named Murphy who walked into an American bar. He sat down and asked the bartender, "Give me three shots o' your finest Irish Whiskey!" The bartender complies.
After about a week of visits, the bartender asks, "Murphy, would it be better for yeh if I put all three shots of Irish whiskey into one glass?"
Murphy replied, "Well, no. See, I have two other brothers back at home, Patrick and Owen, and every time I come into a pub or bar, I order a shot for each o' them so I can remember the good times."
Well, after another week of this routine, Murphy comes into the bar and only asks for two shots of Irish whiskey. The bartender immediately says, "Murphy, is everything OK? Did somethin' happen to one of your brothers?"
"Oh no," Murphy said, "I just decided to quit drinkin!"
Next Tuesday, March 17, everyone will be a little Irish – wearin’ o’ the green, drinkin’ a little Irish whiskey or a pint and enjoying huge platters of corned beef and cabbage.
Being a wee bit Irish here’s a list of some Irish Happenings:
Ryan’s Pier in Aroma Park
They'll be starting the St. Patrick’s Day party a wee bit early in Aroma Park. Kathleen Ryan Slavin said Ryan Pier's will be serving corned beef sliders and Irish Nachos beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday.
There’s more! J.D. King and Bill Richardson will be entertaining guests with acoustic guitars from 8 to 11 p.m.
On Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day, they’ll be serving their traditional Irish dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. There is nothing better than their famous traditional corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots dinner along with their homemade Irish soda bread.
Don’t forget to order one of their Irish desserts. Kathleen said it’s going to be very special. She’s making Guinness cake, Bailey’s cake and an Irish mint dessert.
Drink up with one of the best Irish beers on tap (this I know is true!) — Guinness and Harp. Smithwicks will be available in bottles. Nothing is more excellent than sippin’ on an Irish whiskey after dinner – Jameson, Bushmills, and Bushmills Black and Tullamore Dew – that is unless you finish your meal with a cup of fine Irish coffee with Bailey’s Irish cream served with one of Ryan Pier's special Irish desserts.
Reservations are highly recommended.
Ryan’s Pier is located at 112 E. First St., Aroma Park. Call 815-937-0246.
***
Carlo’s Family Restaurant
Their Irish game will be strong with a corned beef and cabbage dinner. Also, try one of their Reuben sandwiches and a steaming bowl of potato soup. Save room for a piece of their homemade Irish whiskey cake.
This Irish feast will be served both Saturday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 17.
Family-owned for over 60 years, Carlo’s Family Restaurant is located at 2060 W. Station St., Kankakee. Call 815-932-2924.
***
Tom’s Tavern
Owner Tom Petrose is going all out this year with his St. Patrick’s All-You-Can-Eat-Buffet on Sunday, March 15, only. It will be a perfect day to get out and take a ride through the country for this buffet. I highly recommend it.
On the buffet will be corned beef, cabbage, red potatoes, beer-battered cod, stuffed cabbage rolls, smoke sausage, drunken’ baby back ribs, Irish whiskey lamb stew, shepherd’s pie, their famous fried chicken, black and tan Guinness pork loin along with vegetables including homemade mashed potatoes, a full salad bar, homemade potato and leek soup and homemade assorted desserts.
This is by reservations only, and there are three seatings: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Prices are $17.95 for adults; $6.95 for children 6 to 10 years old, and kids 5 and under eat free.
Call 815-253-6407 for reservations.
Tom’s Tavern is located at 221 Main St., Kempton.
***
Anthony’s Pizzeria and Family Restaurant and Pub
It'll be lively on St. Patrick’s Day at Anthony's Pizzeria in Manteno. Owner Brit Fogle said they will have their traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner served with carrots, potatoes, and soda bread for $11.95.
Anthony’s is located at 63 N. Main St., Manteno. Call 815-468-3484.
***
Jimmy Jo’s BBQ
This Bourbonnais hot spot will have a St. Paddy’s Day special, including smoked corned beef served with cabbage, red potatoes, and baby carrots for $14.49 or a corned beef sandwich on rye for $8.99. These will be available both Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17.
For catering, tell Jim how many you’ll be feeding and he’ll put together a complete package with corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, and carrots for $15.99 per person. A fully cooked corned beef is $19.99 per pound with 72-hour notice.
Jimmy Jo’s is located at 665 N. Convent, Bourbonnais. Call 815-933-7500.
***
Coyote Canyon
The buffet in Bourbonnais will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a special Irish treat of slow-cooked corned beef and cabbage, baby red potatoes, and baby carrots. The regular favorites will also be on the buffet.
Don’t forget their bakery goods, including those homemade yeast rolls, warm from the oven with melted butter, cookies, pies, cakes, and more — all made fresh daily.
Coyote Canyon’s crew will be serving dinner all day. Price is $13.69 and $11.69 for senior citizens. The food is fabulous!
Coyote Canyon is located at 1359 Locke Drive, Bourbonnais.
***
Off The Vine
The Momence winery is having its Annual Puttin’ On The Green-Spring Fling on Saturday, March 14.
Included in the fling is a St. Patty’s Day dinner that consists of corned beef and cabbage dinner and dessert.
Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m., with karaoke following dinner. Tickets are $25 per person or $45 per couple.
Tickets for dinner must be purchased in advance.
Call 815-472-6590 for tickets and more information.
Off The Vine is located at 121 E. Washington St., Momence. Check out their Facebook page.
***
Eddie’s Bar and Grill
Eddie's is always hoppin’ on St. Patrick’s Day and this year will be no different. For this year's 15th annual dinner, Eddie's will be serving up corned beef and cabbage dinner with red potatoes, carrots, and Irish soda bread. Also, plenty of corned beef sandwiches and Rueben sandwiches for the lighter appetite.
Stick around because there will be plenty of drink specials including Irish car bombs. And, there’s more — music and giveaways for their guests, too!
Eddie’s Bar and Grill is located at 1875 W. Station St., Kankakee.
***
Don’t forget Fish Fry Friday and more!
• Momence Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be every Friday until Good Friday at St. Patrick’s Church, 119 N. Market St., Momence. On the menu is fried or baked fish, French fries or baked potato, vegetables, and much more. Kids can eat fish, cheese pizza or mac and cheese. Dessert included. Cost is adults, $10. Dinners are served from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Herscher Fire Department will hold its annual fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher. Dine-in and carry-outs will be available. The “Fish Fry Raffle” winners will be drawn during the evening, but the winner need not be present to claim the prize.
• The Herscher Hustlers 4-H Pancake breakfast will be 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 15, at the Herscher Legion. Tickets can be purchased in advance from 4-H members or at the door. It’s an all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy and whole hog sausage. New this year – they will be serving eggs! Tickets are $7 for adults and children 3 to 10 can eat for $5.
Bíodh Lá Fhéile Pádraig sábháilte agus sona agat! (Have a safe and Happy St. Patrick's Day!)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!