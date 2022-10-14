BTPD Sleepy Hollow

Ava Stephens leads the way through the corn maze with her mother, Ashley, both of Tinley Park, during the 2018 Bourbonnais Township Park District Sleepy Hollow event at Perry Farm. The annual event will return this month.

 Daily Journal/file

Bourbonnais Township Park District is celebrating 30 years of “A Night in Sleepy Hollow” presented by Shoup Manufacturing, Fieldstone Credit Union and Fannie May. The spooky fall favorite will be held at Perry Farm Park on Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22. Family-friendly activities include rides, games, reenactments, food and fun.

A Night in Sleepy Hollow is a tradition that has been on the grounds of Perry Farm Park for 30 years. The Sleepy Hollow Village area features games, barrel train rides, hay rides, laser tag, campfire, vendors and more. Fall-themed food is available with fun for the entire family.

The re-enactment by the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association features tales inspired by the 1820 story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving. The story tells of the character Ichabod Crane and his encounter with the Headless horseman, a ghostly figure that haunts the town of Sleepy Hollow. The folklore is acted out by KVTA performers, as guests become part of the Sleepy Hollow story.

