...HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA...
* Affected Area...Newton, Jasper, Benton, Kankakee, Iroquois and
Ford.
* Timing...This afternoon and early evening
* Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...The combination of strong winds, very low relative
humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior.
Any fires will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should
be postponed today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Burns Harbor IN.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Ava Stephens leads the way through the corn maze with her mother, Ashley, both of Tinley Park, during the 2018 Bourbonnais Township Park District Sleepy Hollow event at Perry Farm. The annual event will return this month.
Bourbonnais Township Park District is celebrating 30 years of “A Night in Sleepy Hollow” presented by Shoup Manufacturing, Fieldstone Credit Union and Fannie May. The spooky fall favorite will be held at Perry Farm Park on Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22. Family-friendly activities include rides, games, reenactments, food and fun.
A Night in Sleepy Hollow is a tradition that has been on the grounds of Perry Farm Park for 30 years. The Sleepy Hollow Village area features games, barrel train rides, hay rides, laser tag, campfire, vendors and more. Fall-themed food is available with fun for the entire family.
The re-enactment by the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association features tales inspired by the 1820 story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving. The story tells of the character Ichabod Crane and his encounter with the Headless horseman, a ghostly figure that haunts the town of Sleepy Hollow. The folklore is acted out by KVTA performers, as guests become part of the Sleepy Hollow story.
Most shows for the re-enactment are sold out, but there are limited tickets that are selling quickly. There is no charge for the Village of Sleepy Hollow. Attendees can purchase games and activity tickets along with food concessions at the event. Presale activity tickets can be purchased at Perry Farm House and Exploration Station, a children’s museum.
A Night in Sleepy Hollow is sponsored by Peoples Bank of Kankakee County, First Trust Bank of Illinois, Piggush Engineering Inc., Commonwealth Credit Union, Belson Steel Center and Visit Kankakee County.
For more information, go to btpd.org, or call 815-933-9905.