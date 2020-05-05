Most of us will be celebrating a different type of Mother’s Day this year — by social distancing. I’m a hugger, and yes, I really miss hugging my family, but for safety’s sake, I will settle for a virtual Mother’s Day. Thanks to technology, the family will gather around computers instead of our “trough” and have a virtual Mother’s Day breakfast together.
Our restaurant owners and managers really outdid themselves with their Easter holiday catering offerings. Dads and kids, you’ll be happy you won’t have to cook because they are providing some fantastic catering.
UPTOWN GRILLE
Laura Emme, the owner, sent me their Mother’s Day catering menu. (I’m drooling.) Just a few suggestions for an appetizer: Oysters Rockefeller with pancetta, garlic sambuca, spinach and extra virgin olive oil. This is Dave’s favorite. The burrata Fresca is terrific with roasted tomatoes and arugula; this is my favorite.
For a salad, I like the Mediterranean with spinach, burrata cheese, roasted kalamata olives, tomatoes, croutons and Tuscan balsamic dressing.
Chef Ali makes the best meat sauce in the world; it’s absolutely fabulous. Why not try the Lasagna Alla Bolognese? It is made from scratch with layers of artisan pasta, bechamel, Bolognese meat sauce and Mozzarella, then oven-baked until golden brown.
Another excellent entree is the Maiale Al Latte Di Mandorla, which is sliced pork roast with an almond milk cream sauce. If you like chicken, you’ll love Chef’s Pollo Alla Valdostana with marinated chicken breast, fresh asparagus, roasted tomatoes, imported speck and Fontina cheese.
It wouldn’t be Mother’s Day without dessert. Treat Mom to a slice of lemon cream cake; Dave really loves this. Their chocolate mousse cake is to die for, as is their tiramisu and, one of my favorites, crème Brulee.
Check out their Facebook page for more menu choices. Pick up times will be scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Don’t forget to order wines. Chef and Laura are offering $10 or 25 percent off all wines. Ask for their help when choosing that special wine for Mom.
Uptown Grille is located at 141 S. Chestnut St., Chebanse. Call 815-697-9710 to order. You won’t be disappointed.
•••
MORRIS CHOP SHOP
Morris Chop Shop is offering some great meal packages for Mother’s Day. A smoked turkey breast dinner includes a 3.5-pound house-smoked turkey breast with asparagus, sage roasted sweet potatoes and peach cobbler. The price is $75 and will serve four people.
Macaroni and cheese for Mother’s Day? This is not your Mom’s boxed mac and cheese; it is, in fact, an incredible package that includes Cavatappi pasta, bacon, goat cheese, tarragon cream, toasted garlic breadcrumbs and buttered lump crab. It also is served with asparagus, sage roasted sweet potatoes and peach cobbler. The price is $117 and will serve four people.
The smoked lamb rack dinner includes two full house-smoked racks of lamb (2.5 pounds), served with asparagus, sage-roasted sweet potatoes, and peach cobbler. The price is $132 and will serve four people.
Other items you can order are shrimp cocktail, Caprese salad, a quiche or crab mac and cheese. The crab mac and cheese will serve four but doesn’t include the sides of the dinner package.
Bring home a bottle of fine wine to serve with your meal, such as the Rodney Strong Chalk Hill chardonnay, the Fetzer Biodynamics or a beautiful Rodney Strong Knights Valley.
Order online at chopshopgrille.com, and then pick up at Morris Chop from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Ordering closes today, so act fast. They will not be accepting any orders after today. Check out their Facebook page for more information on how to order.
Morris Chop Shop is located at 701 Liberty St., Morris. Call 815-710-5006 for more information.
•••
TOM’S TAVERN AND RESTAURANT
Every holiday, Tom Petrose, owner of Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant, offers the most incredible dinners. This Mother’s Day, he will have a carry-out buffet. Included are ham, turkey over homemade stuffing, real mashed potatoes and gravy, their signature fried chicken, baked mostaccioli, fried cod with tartar sauce, green beans with onion and bacon, a large side salad with tomatoes and cucumbers, potato salad and a dinner roll. That’s three large boxes of food.
Kids option includes baked mostaccioli, garlic toast and a two-piece dark chicken dinner; or ham, mashed potatoes and gravy with green beans.
The price for adults is $14.95 each and kids 6 and younger $5.99.
This is a reservation-only, carry-out meal. For reservations only, call 815-253-6407 or 815-253-9005. Pre-pay by credit card to help reduce the handling of money.
Tom’s Tavern is located at 221 Main St., Kempton.
•••
THE BENNETT-CURTIS HOUSE
The gorgeous Bennett-Curtis House, Grant Park, is preparing customized Mother’s Day Brunch packages. I’ll share some suggestions, but go to their Facebook page or website for more information.
Choose one entree from their breakfast selection, which includes biscuits and homemade sausage gravy, ham and cheese strata, vegetable strata or a crème Brulee French toast.
Choose two entrees from their lunch selection, which includes roast beef, honey-glazed ham, pork loin, Swedish meatballs roasted chicken or vegetable lasagna.
Salads include house-tossed, fruit or BCH pasta salad. Choose up to four sides, including smoked bacon, sausage links, breakfast potatoes, homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, sugared yams, pasta Alfredo, glazed carrots, green bean or sweet corn.
Don’t forget dessert. Choose one, which includes four pieces — peanut butter cup pie, French silk pie, chocolate-covered strawberries, assorted cheesecake or gourmet brownies.
This package is $69.95 and will serve three to four people. Place your order by Thursday. Pick-up is contact-less curbside from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday.
Also available are mimosa kits and whole pies.
Place your order online at Mothersdaybrunch2020bch.eventbrite.com, or call 815-465-2288.
The Bennett-Curtis House is located at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park.
•••
CARLO’S FAMILY RESTAURANT
Carlo’s Family Restaurant is preparing a delicious dinner for Mom and the family. Jerrimy Robinson, the owner, said they are fixing a roast pork loin dinner with mashed potatoes or baked potatoes and vegetables.
This delicious dinner will feed six to seven individuals and must be pre-ordered. The price is $75.
Carlo’s Family Restaurant is located at 2060 W. Station St., Kankakee. Call 815-932-2924 to pre-order.
•••
JR’S CHICKEN
JR’s Chicken is offering a dinner that serves four to six and includes chicken and ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw and rolls. The price $54.99.
Also available is a barbecue platter that will serve four to six people. Included are hickory-smoked baby back ribs, barbecue pulled pork, rib tips and French fries. The platter comes with buns. The price $49.99.
Orders must be placed by noon Saturday. Mother’s Day hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kankakee’s location is at 135 E. Bourbonnais, Kankakee. Call 815-933-3347. JR’s Bourbonnais is at 161 East Bethel Drive. Call 815-929-0735.
•••
JIMMY JO’S BARBEQUE
For a delicious dinner straight from the smoker, call Jim Johanek at Jimmy Jo’s.
The menu is fabulous and includes hickory-smoked beef tenderloin that will serve six to eight people ($59.95), a juicy applewood smoked half turkey breast that will serve six to eight people ($49.95), beef brisket ($17.99 per pound) or a full slab of St. Louis-style ribs ($20.99 each).
Also available will be individual meals that include two sides and a dinner roll. Choose from brisket, smoked turkey breast, ribs and chicken or pulled pork.
How about something from the grill such as filet mignon or a filet with ribs? Jim has it all.
All Mother’s Day special meals will come with a chocolate-covered strawberry for Mom. Orders must be placed before Thursday and must be pre-paid. Orders will be available for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Call 815-933-7500 or stop by to order.
Jimmy Jo’s is located at 665 N. Convent, Bourbonnais. Check out their Facebook page or website for a complete menu at jimmyjosbbq.com. Call 815-933-7500.
Have a Happy Mother’s Day. When the stay-at-home ban is lifted, the first thing we’re going to do is find our kids and grandkids and give them a big hug; then, we’ll go out for dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!