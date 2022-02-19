sequels-resale-shop-1.jpg

Sequels Resale Shop, located at 417 S. Main St., Bourbonnais, specializes in giving pre-owned clothing a second home.

Clothing waste poses a threat to the environment as it continues to take up space in landfills across the world. Consider these five ways to reduce clothing waste.

Donate

When spring cleaning and removing items from your closet, gather up unwanted, gently used clothing and accessories in a garbage bag. Research places in your area that accept clothing donations. In Kankakee County, some places that accept donations are Goodwill, Harbor House, Fortitude Community Outreach and St. Vincent De Paul.

ThredUp

On thredup.com, you can fill out a form to be sent a mailer bag you can send back to ThredUp to have listed as consignments. When clothing sells, you will earn a percentage of the purchase to either cash out with or put toward ThredUp purchases.

ThredUp also will tell consigners their “Eco Impact,” which includes how much CO2e, gallons of water and kWh of energy is saved by their consigned items.

Recycle

There are a number of companies, including H&M, that will accept used clothing and will handle recycling the items. Some of these companies offer coupon incentives for recycling.

Repurpose

Take old clothing items and cut them up to be used as cleaning rags for in the house or for cars. Clothing also can be repurposed in craft projects.

Insulation

According to Illinois Recycles, textiles that are recycled can be given a “second life” as home insulation, carpeting and more. Go to illinoisrecycles.org for more information.