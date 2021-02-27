Daily Journal staff report
Many aspects go into maintaining a healthy heart. By having an understanding of what is good and bad for one’s heart — and by having a consistent and open rapport with a primary care physician — maintaining heart health will be part of one’s daily life.
Where to start
• Study food choices and read labels
• Gradually increase exercise
• Work with a primary care provider on preventive screenings
Good food groups
• Vegetables
• Fruits
• Whole grain breads and pastas
• Meats (fish, chicken, etc.)
• Healthy fats (avocados, Omega-3s)
The key is moderation to everything you do and consume.
Food groups to avoid
• Fast food
• High-sugar foods
• Sodas/sugary beverages
• Fried foods
• Trans fats
Get enough sleep
According to Cleveland Clinic, sleep is an essential part of keeping your heart healthy. If you don’t sleep enough, you could be at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease no matter your age or other health habits. One study looking at 3,000 adults older than 45 found those who slept fewer than six hours per night were about twice as likely to have a stroke or heart attack as people who slept six to eight hours per night.
Get moving
Regular exercise is a major key to keeping you and your heart healthy. Again, everything in moderation, so don’t push too hard. Also keep in mind if you work a sedentary job, it’s important to get up and move around at least every hour to keep blood flow moving and get your heart rate going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.