Daily Journal staff report
Caring for a live Christmas tree can be an undertaking, but Ben Keller, owner of Cupola House Tree Farm in Bourbonnais, shares expert tips for making the most of your living decoration.
Hydration
The main thing is making sure it has water and to check the water frequently — especially at first. The tree will take in more water when you bring it into your home, then taper off as the days go on.
Placement
Don’t put it in a warm or sunny place, such as a south-facing window.
No additives
Do not put any sort of additives in the water. Keller recommends plain, old tap water. Some of those things you add into the water can make it slimy, he said.
Disposal
When it comes to disposal, a lot of towns have recycling programs, which is usually the best bet. They often have drop-off locations and some even will pick up your tree if you leave it on the curb.
Additional disposal options
If you’re not in one of those communities and you have a pond, many will toss it in the pond, which gives fish a place for habitat and protection. Or you can let it compost.
“I think it’s a great tradition; having a real Christmas tree makes Christmas more special,” said Keller, who took over his parents’ business in 2013.
The farm is located at 4030 N 3000W Road, Bourbonnais.
“It heightens the whole experience — having this living tree in your house that looks and smells beautiful and is totally natural. It makes the holiday more special, I think.”