There are several family-friendly and kid-centered events happening on and around Valentine’s weekend — even events for those who are not a fan of the lovey-dovey holiday. Check out the five upcoming local events for kids and families.
Valentine’s Day Jr. High Bash
From 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Bourbonnais Public Library (250 John Casey Road, Bourbonnais), Clove Alliance will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Junior High Bash. The event is free and open to all junior high students.
Then from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday at Iroquois County Youth Center (114 N. 3rd St., Watseka), Clove Alliance will be hosting a second Valentine’s Day Junior High Bash. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., there will be Valentine’s activities.
For the rest of the evening, there will be pizza and dancing sponsored by the youth center.
Space is limited, registration is required. Register by emailing prevention@clovealliance.org.
My Valentine & Me Tea Time
At 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Willowhaven Park Nature Center, 1451 N. 4000E Rd., Kankakee, kids are invited to spend the morning with a family member and make nature-themed Valentine projects while enjoying tea. A parent or guardian is required to stay for the program at no charge. Walk-ins accepted as supplies last or pre-register to save a spot.
To register, go to bit.ly/willowhaventea22.
Kankakee Animal & Reptile Extravaganza
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road., Kankakee, check out chameleons, crickets, hamsters, guinea pigs, arachnids-spiders, snakes, pythons, sugar gliders, ferrets, macaws, cockatoos, parrots, cockatiels and more. Tickets are $5 per person; kids 10 and younger are free.
For more information, go to midwestexpos.com.
Donut Making 101
At 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, at Donut Foundry, 150 E. Station St., Kankakee, join for a hands-on donut making session where you will learn, make, decorate and, of course, eat these delicious pillows of fried dough that are prepared.
The cost is $50 and included in the price is a half dozen of your scratch-made donuts to take home and enjoy. Yeast donuts will be made. Registration deadline is Feb. 7; register at kvpd.com.
Salty & Sweet: An Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
From 11: 15 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, seventh and eighth graders are invited to the Bourbonnais Public Library at 250 John Casey Rd., Bourbonnais, for an afternoon of salty and sweet food, activities and a movie celebrating friendship.
To register, email Stacey at svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org.