Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An ice jam is likely affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...Kankakee River downstream of Wilmington near the I-55 bridge. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS... Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river near the ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...Water levels may remain elevated while the ice jam remains in place. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&