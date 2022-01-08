AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee will be continuing its Rx Mobile food pantries in 2022.
The pantries are held in the St. Rose Church Parking Lot on Merchant Street in Kankakee and are open to all community members.
The free Rx Mobile Pantries offer produce, milk, eggs and meat.
The upcoming pantries run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and the dates are as follows:
• Tuesday, Feb. 1
• Tuesday, March 1
• Tuesday, April 5
• Tuesday, June 7
• Tuesday, July 5
“Are you, or is someone you know, hungry? Every one in seven people in northern Illinois are food insecure, meaning they aren’t sure where their next meal may come from. To help serve our hungry neighbors, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital has teamed up with Northern Illinois Food Bank to host Mobile Food Pantries,” organizers wrote in a release.