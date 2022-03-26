April arrives next week, and with it comes Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Located at 1440 W. Court St., Kankakee, Clove Alliance serves the county by providing hope and healing to survivors of sexual violence by improving the quality of services for survivors, assisting in their recovery and working toward the elimination of sexual violence.
The organization will host several events in and around April to raise awareness. For questions, registration and more information, email prevention@clovealliance.org.
MENtoring Matters
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, this free program will be held at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais. Boys ages 10-14 are invited to meet new friends, engage with caring adults, grow as leaders and have the opportunity to try something new.
Take Back the Night
From 6 to 8 p.m. April 5 in the fourth-floor gallery at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Zonta Club of Kankakee and Clove Alliance will team up for “What I Was Wearing,” a poignant exhibit featuring the clothing of sexual assault survivors and their stories.
Art Show
From 6 to 8 p.m. April 11 at The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, the second annual Brave, Bold & Believed Art Show, an evening to celebrate and honor the journey of survivors and Clove’s efforts to end sexual violence.
Sexual Harassment Prevention Training
According to Clove Alliance, every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. The Kankakee County organization hopes to continue to spread awareness in hopes of creating a safer and more victim-centered community.
All employers in the State of Illinois are required to provide one hour of sexual harassment prevention training to all employees on a yearly basis. Clove Alliance is providing free virtual and in-person training sessions to help companies stay updated with the latest labor laws, as well as working with businesses to create safe and inclusive working environments for all.
There are two upcoming training sessions available to community members.
• Noon to 1 p.m. May 13 at Kankakee Community College