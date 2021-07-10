Daily Journal staff report
The B. Harley Bradley House (also known as Wright in Kankakee) is the first house Frank Lloyd Wright designed in the Prairie Style. The house was designed at the start of the 20th Century and has a fascinating history.
1900
Frank Lloyd Wright designs the Bradley House for B. Harley and Anna M. (Hickox) Bradley, and the Warren R. Hickox Jr. House next door (for Anna’s brother).
1954
Marvin Hammack and Ray Schimel purchase the Bradley House and convert the private residence into a restaurant and inn. For 30 years, the Yesteryear is a favorite dining location.
1990
Attorneys Lee Thacker, Robert LaBeau and Michael Dietchwiler, along with architect Ron Moline, purchase the House and convert it for offices. The carriage house continues its earlier deterioration.
2005
Gaines and Sharon Hall acquire the landmark property to save and restore it. By the end of 2005 the Stable/Carriage House is restored to its original design and is adapted for a gift shop.
2009
Wright In Kankakee, a not-for-profit community organization, is formed with the mission to acquire the house and open it to the public as an arts and education center. In 2010, the Halls and Wright in Kankakee reach a purchase agreement that opens the house to the public and gives the not-for-profit 10 years to raise the funds to finalize the purchase. The group takes possession June 30 and opens the house for its first public tour July 16.