A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions this afternoon. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms likely early - only a slight chance for more storms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ this evening to 9 AM CST /10
AM EST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
One Neighbor at a Time, at 330 W. Station St., Kankakee, offers a number of items at a low price-point with proceeds benefitting those needing help with basic necessities. While the store has various categories of items, here are five major sections.
Clothing & shoes
The store has a large selection of women’s clothing, from small to plus size. Near the women’s clothing is an assortment of women’s shoes. On the other side of the store is a selection of men’s clothing.
Home decor
From pillows to vases to paintings, frames and more, home decor is available throughout the store and is often color-categorized.
Jewelry & accessories
A main jewelry hub includes an assortment of rings, earrings and broaches with bracelets, necklaces and watches on display throughout the store. A rack of purses sits near the jewelry, and owner Kathleen Wiedenfeld noted many name-brand purses often are available for sale.
Books
From coffee table books to cookbooks to novels, several sections of books are on sale in the store.
Gifts
Wiedenfeld often categorizes like items together to create themed sections that include many items perfect for gift-giving. Currently on display is a wedding section, a wine section and a summer section.