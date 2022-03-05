One Neighbor at a Time Resale Shop

One Neighbor at a Time Resale Shop is located at 330 W. Station St., Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin

One Neighbor at a Time, at 330 W. Station St., Kankakee, offers a number of items at a low price-point with proceeds benefitting those needing help with basic necessities. While the store has various categories of items, here are five major sections.

Clothing & shoes

The store has a large selection of women’s clothing, from small to plus size. Near the women’s clothing is an assortment of women’s shoes. On the other side of the store is a selection of men’s clothing.

Home decor

From pillows to vases to paintings, frames and more, home decor is available throughout the store and is often color-categorized.

Jewelry & accessories

A main jewelry hub includes an assortment of rings, earrings and broaches with bracelets, necklaces and watches on display throughout the store. A rack of purses sits near the jewelry, and owner Kathleen Wiedenfeld noted many name-brand purses often are available for sale.

Books

From coffee table books to cookbooks to novels, several sections of books are on sale in the store.

Gifts

Wiedenfeld often categorizes like items together to create themed sections that include many items perfect for gift-giving. Currently on display is a wedding section, a wine section and a summer section.