For the first time since 2019, the Strawberry Jazz Festival will return to Kankakee County. Held inside and outside the Northfield Square mall, the event is organized by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County. Here are five things you can expect from the June 5 festival.
Strawberries
That’s kind of a given. As with the name, the event will have a heavy emphasis on strawberries.
CAC secretary Bonnie Brewer said the strawberries will come in various forms.
“Pie, shortcake, ice cream, and, of course, chocolate-covered strawberries,” she said.
Jazz
Again, a given. The day will feature both indoor and outdoor jazz performances. Solo and group performances of all ages will take the three stages, including The Kings of Dixie, a faculty trio from Olivet Nazarene University, and jazz bands from area schools.
Food trucks
You thought it would be “festival,” didn’t you? Well, it wouldn’t be a festival without food, and there will be at least nine food trucks in an outdoor food court just outside of the entrance to the former Carson’s women’s store.
Vendors/art
In total, there already are 100 vendors confirmed for the event. Many of the vendors will be artists selling their handcrafted items.
“The artists have a personal investment,” said Brewer.
Organizations
Also involved will be local organizations, such as a local women’s club and a local symphony, which will have informational booths set up throughout the event.