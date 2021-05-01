K3 Farmers' Market -2 (copy)

The Kankakee Farmers’ Market opened its spring season Saturday and features more than 30 vendors.

 Photo courtesy of Kankakee Farmers’ Market

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Farmers’ Market kicks off today and serves the greater Kankakee area. The Market provides fresh, locally grown produce and locally made food items. Here’s what you need to know.

1. When & where

The spring market runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from May 1 through 22. The summer market runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from May 29 to Oct. 30. The market is located at 250 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

2. Spring market vendors

Arlowlines, Bamboo Island Snack Shack, Cindy’s, Cliff’s Natural Pork, Country Creek Home Accents, Cranky Mike’s, Donut Foundry, Dr. Becker’s Bites, Farmlander, Gasca’s Fancy Plants, Goldylox Bagels, Good Morning Bakery, Gracie Pie Apothecary, Great American Enterprise, Hardin’s Family Farm, Heidleberr Farms, HippieGuy.com, iCreate Designs & Strategies, It’s Lit Candles by Tanesha, J’s Freshies, John Bailey Honey, Limitless Designs, Little Angels’ Secret, Llama Bean Coffee Co., Lovealatte: Coffee, Treats and Sweet Eats Prepared by Special People, Miabella’s Inc., Nuts To Go Corp., Philo Collective, Sonoma Farm, Spice Done Right, Spotted Horse Design Co., Stamper Cheese Company, The Fancy Frog, The Neighborhood Kitchen, Tulip Tree Gardens, Turtle Acres and VP Creations.

3. Music lineup

Tim Rehmer (May 1), Mary Claire Dwyer (May 8), Youth Mental Health & Wellness Fest (May 15), Shelby Ryan (May 22), Crawford’s Daughter (May 29), John Till (June 5), Black Heritage Celebration (June 12), Kedabra (June 19), Todd Hazelrigg (June 26), Kankakee Valley Symphony (July 3), Maddison Denault (July 10), The Simsons (July 17), Little Daddy (July 24), Linda M. Smith (July 31), Misti Kohl and The Everyday People (Aug. 7), John Mark Reynolds (Aug. 14), Kelli Bonomo (Aug. 21), Lakesiders (Aug. 28), Tall Paul (Sept. 4), Gianna Kohl (Sept. 11), Hispanic Heritage Celebration (Sept. 18), Lupe Carroll (Sept. 25), Unemployed Architects (Oct. 2), Ken & Sara Hazelrigg (Oct. 9), Vern & Vern (Oct. 23) and Andy Branton (Oct. 30). The Oct. 16 performance is TBA.

4. Weather

The forecast for today is a high of 75 degrees and partly cloudy.

5. Updates

For updates, follow the market on social media. Facebook: @K3FarmersMarket, Twitter: @K3FarmersMarket or at downtownkankakee.com/farmers-market.