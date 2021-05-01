Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee Farmers’ Market kicks off today and serves the greater Kankakee area. The Market provides fresh, locally grown produce and locally made food items. Here’s what you need to know.
1. When & where
The spring market runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from May 1 through 22. The summer market runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from May 29 to Oct. 30. The market is located at 250 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
2. Spring market vendors
Arlowlines, Bamboo Island Snack Shack, Cindy’s, Cliff’s Natural Pork, Country Creek Home Accents, Cranky Mike’s, Donut Foundry, Dr. Becker’s Bites, Farmlander, Gasca’s Fancy Plants, Goldylox Bagels, Good Morning Bakery, Gracie Pie Apothecary, Great American Enterprise, Hardin’s Family Farm, Heidleberr Farms, HippieGuy.com, iCreate Designs & Strategies, It’s Lit Candles by Tanesha, J’s Freshies, John Bailey Honey, Limitless Designs, Little Angels’ Secret, Llama Bean Coffee Co., Lovealatte: Coffee, Treats and Sweet Eats Prepared by Special People, Miabella’s Inc., Nuts To Go Corp., Philo Collective, Sonoma Farm, Spice Done Right, Spotted Horse Design Co., Stamper Cheese Company, The Fancy Frog, The Neighborhood Kitchen, Tulip Tree Gardens, Turtle Acres and VP Creations.
3. Music lineup
Tim Rehmer (May 1), Mary Claire Dwyer (May 8), Youth Mental Health & Wellness Fest (May 15), Shelby Ryan (May 22), Crawford’s Daughter (May 29), John Till (June 5), Black Heritage Celebration (June 12), Kedabra (June 19), Todd Hazelrigg (June 26), Kankakee Valley Symphony (July 3), Maddison Denault (July 10), The Simsons (July 17), Little Daddy (July 24), Linda M. Smith (July 31), Misti Kohl and The Everyday People (Aug. 7), John Mark Reynolds (Aug. 14), Kelli Bonomo (Aug. 21), Lakesiders (Aug. 28), Tall Paul (Sept. 4), Gianna Kohl (Sept. 11), Hispanic Heritage Celebration (Sept. 18), Lupe Carroll (Sept. 25), Unemployed Architects (Oct. 2), Ken & Sara Hazelrigg (Oct. 9), Vern & Vern (Oct. 23) and Andy Branton (Oct. 30). The Oct. 16 performance is TBA.
4. Weather
The forecast for today is a high of 75 degrees and partly cloudy.
5. Updates
For updates, follow the market on social media. Facebook: @K3FarmersMarket, Twitter: @K3FarmersMarket or at downtownkankakee.com/farmers-market.