There are many pets around the world and in Kankakee County looking for a forever home. Learn about the five shelters in the area helping house cats, dogs and more.
Kankakee County Humane Foundation
Helping animals find forever homes since 1963.
2214 IL-1, St. Anne, IL 60964
815-933-5999
New Beginnings For Cats
A place where every cat deserves a second chance.
7701 E 3500 N. Road, Bourbonnais
815-472-4734
River Valley Animal Rescue
River Valley Animal Rescue is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the Kankakee area’s abused, neglected and abandoned animals.
3960 N. Vincennes Trail, Momence
815-507-5007
Sunrise Center Animal Rescue/Furry Friends
Rescue for felines and equines to educate people on the importance of spay/neuter, to assist them in getting access to services and to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals that have been discarded, abused and neglected.
St. Anne location: 4370 E. 3500S Road, St. Anne
Aroma Park location: 3306 Waldron Road, Aroma Park
815-482-4486
New addition: Furry Friends, a low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Aroma Park.
Kankakee County Animal Control
The county’s animal control service does not currently have any pets listed for adoption. However, they do help in rescuing and returning lost pets, as well as helping lost pets find new homes if need be.
1270 Stanford Drive, Kankakee
Shelter phone: 815-937-2949; Animal Control: 815-937-2949