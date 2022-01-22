KCHF cat - Lifestyles (copy)

Many cats, dogs and other species of pets are available for adoption in shelters throughout Kankakee County.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

There are many pets around the world and in Kankakee County looking for a forever home. Learn about the five shelters in the area helping house cats, dogs and more.

Kankakee County Humane Foundation

Helping animals find forever homes since 1963.

2214 IL-1, St. Anne, IL 60964

815-933-5999

k3humanefoundation.org

New Beginnings For Cats

A place where every cat deserves a second chance.

7701 E 3500 N. Road, Bourbonnais

815-472-4734

newbeginningsforcats.org

River Valley Animal Rescue

River Valley Animal Rescue is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the Kankakee area’s abused, neglected and abandoned animals.

3960 N. Vincennes Trail, Momence

815-507-5007

rivervalleyanimalrescue.org

Sunrise Center Animal Rescue/Furry Friends

Rescue for felines and equines to educate people on the importance of spay/neuter, to assist them in getting access to services and to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals that have been discarded, abused and neglected.

St. Anne location: 4370 E. 3500S Road, St. Anne

Aroma Park location: 3306 Waldron Road, Aroma Park

815-482-4486

sunrisecenteranimalrescue.org

New addition: Furry Friends, a low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Aroma Park.

Kankakee County Animal Control

The county’s animal control service does not currently have any pets listed for adoption. However, they do help in rescuing and returning lost pets, as well as helping lost pets find new homes if need be.

1270 Stanford Drive, Kankakee

Shelter phone: 815-937-2949; Animal Control: 815-937-2949

k3county.net