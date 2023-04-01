Zontaians pose for a themed-photo during the Zonta Club of Kankakee's Party Grad event Feb. 25. From left, President-Elect Amy Lafine, Vice President Sandi Cianci, who were Party Gras co-chairs, and current President Tami Galbreath.
Zonta members Therese Schultz, Connie Brouillette and Char Sims sit at the Zonta table as attendees come into the Party Gras event.
Photos submitted/Janice Krizik Schmidt
Zontaians pose for a themed-photo during the Zonta Club of Kankakee's Party Grad event Feb. 25. From left, President-Elect Amy Lafine, Vice President Sandi Cianci, who were Party Gras co-chairs, and current President Tami Galbreath.
Zontians poses with photobooth props during the Feb. 25 Party Gras event. From left, Yvonne Chalfant, Erika Deitricek, Lauren Beatty and Nicole Burgess.
Members of the Zonta Club of Kankakee pose for a photo with Joliet Zonta President and Area Director during the Feb. 25 Party Gras fundraiser.
The South Side Social Club performs Feb. 25 at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee during the Zonta Club of Kankakee's Party Gras fundraiser.
On Feb. 25 at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee, the Zonta Club of Kankakee County hosted Party Gras, a fundraiser to support Zonta’s local and international service projects.
There was a buffet dinner of gumbo, red beans and rice, corn on the cob and more. During the night, there were raffles, games and a cash bar. Additionally, there was a performance from The South Side Social Club.