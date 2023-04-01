Daily Journal staff report

On Feb. 25 at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee, the Zonta Club of Kankakee County hosted Party Gras, a fundraiser to support Zonta’s local and international service projects.

There was a buffet dinner of gumbo, red beans and rice, corn on the cob and more. During the night, there were raffles, games and a cash bar. Additionally, there was a performance from The South Side Social Club.

