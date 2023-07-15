As a gift from his kids for his upcoming 97th birthday, World War II pilot Frank Schiffner, of Oak Park, had the opportunity to fly in a 1945 Stearman plane at Koerner Aviation in Kankakee.

His four kids — Don, Nancy and Scott Schiffner and Sheri Gallagher — gifted this ahead of Frank’s Aug. 7 birthday.

“He came off the airplane and his exact words were ‘Wow! Wow!’” said Michelle Blanchette, friend of the family, recalling the day’s events.

Recommended for you