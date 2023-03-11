Residents of We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, Transitional Life House of Kankakee County, give a thumbs up as they pose for a photo with Pastor James K. Smith, standing, the founder of the organization.
Pastor James K. Smith, founder of We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, stands with Tim Milner, left, CEO Milner Media Partners LLC., and Jeff Bennett, right, of McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage, during a fundraiser for Smith's organization.
From left, Sharon Ouwenga, Ted Petersen and Warren Ouwenga pose for a photo during We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries' Feb. 23 fundraiser at Van Drunen Farms.
Daily Journal photos/Shalone Graves
Denny and Marlew Lehnus attended the first-ever fundraiser for We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, Transitional Life House of Kankakee.
From left, Pastor James K. Smith and Minister Darice R. Smith take a photo with Amy and Jeff Van Drunen, of Van Drunen Farms and Future Ceuticals Inc.
We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, Transitional Life House of Kankakee, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving the needs of those recovering from drugs and alcohol. The organization held its first fundraiser Feb. 23 at the property of Van Drunen Farms in Momence.
The evening was filled with music by Markius Jazz Trio; words of encouragement by Dayna Heitz, executive director for the Kankakee Park District; a presentation by Eric Cavender, Kankakee County chief deputy coroner; testimonies from residents of the facility; speakers Darice R. Smith and James K. Smith; and Shalone Graves was mistress of ceremonies.
Dinner was provided by Country Table, and a small container of popcorn for each attendee was provided by Cranky Mike’s Popcorn Shop in Momence. The theme for the occasion was Saving Lives with Our Time, Talents and Treasures.
The ministry is in the process of renovating the downstairs to accommodate eight veterans to complete the capacity for 16 individuals. The fundraiser was for the facility, its residents and plans for a van and full-time staffed employees.
