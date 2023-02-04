...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Joe Hernandez, of Kankakee, places an album sleeve in the now playing display while disc jockeying at Knack Brewing & Fermentations in Kankakee on Jan. 26 for the inaugural Vinyl Night. "Musical strangers can become musical friends," Hernandez said. "It's cool when music brings people together."
A selection of vinyls anchors the end of the bar at Knack Brewing & Fermentations in Kankakee on Jan. 26 during the inaugural Vinyl Night. The event encouraged customers to "Bring Your Own Vinyl" to share a listen with the crowd.
Joe Hernandez, of Kankakee, puts a vinyl record into its sleeve while disc jockeying at Knack Brewing & Fermentations in Kankakee on Jan. 26 for the inaugural Vinyl Night. The event encouraged customers to "Bring Your Own Vinyl" to share a listen with the crowd.
On Jan. 26, Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Drive, Kankakee, held its first vinyl night. The event was hosted by Joe Hernandez, of Kankakee, who has been collecting vinyl since his teen years.
Hernandez, who owns JPS Exterminating, also known as Joe’s Pest Solutions, made it clear this will be a recurring event as he has the blessing of Knack owners Matt and Emily Strysik to disc jockey on occasion.
“Bring what you want to bring in; don’t be afraid,” he said on a microphone as he welcomed the crowd.
He had his own turntable set up behind the bar, with a crate of albums in playing order atop the bar. On top of the bar’s mini fridge was a “Now Playing” holder that had room for an album cover to sit.
Participants would come up to Hernandez — who was wearing a friendly, “Hi, I’m Joe” name tag — and give them their selection and say which side of the album they wanted played. Set up near the crate was a chalkboard where people wrote their name, album and which side they wanted, in the order in which they arrived.
Hernandez will be back at Knack for the next vinyl night Feb. 26
