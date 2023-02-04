Daily Journal staff report

On Jan. 26, Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Drive, Kankakee, held its first vinyl night. The event was hosted by Joe Hernandez, of Kankakee, who has been collecting vinyl since his teen years.

Hernandez, who owns JPS Exterminating, also known as Joe’s Pest Solutions, made it clear this will be a recurring event as he has the blessing of Knack owners Matt and Emily Strysik to disc jockey on occasion.

