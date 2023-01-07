Professor Ashley Carver, director and playwright, is the director of Olivet Nazarene University's ONU Theater Program. Carver shared her story of how she sought her dream and shared a snippet of how she chose her “stage name.”
From left, Dr. Don Reddick, Emmanuel West, Hayden Colclasure and Brock Bergeron perform alongside the Olivet Nazarene University Proclamation Gospel Choir during the Tuesday Book Review meeting in December.
Ashley Jackson performs her rendition of the music from “Schindler’s List” on the violin at the December Tuesday Book Review meeting.
Photos provided
The Olivet Nazarene University Proclamation Gospel Choir is led by Dr. Marvin Jones during the Tuesday Book Review meeting in December.
In December, The Tuesday Book Review of Kankakee County met for its holiday event, which featured a speaker and entertainment.
The guest speaker was Professor Ashley Carver, director and playwright, from Olivet Nazarene University, where she is the director of the ONU Theater Program. She presented and discussed the importance of storytelling.
Next, the group listened to music from Ashley Jackson, currently Miss Iroquois County who will proceed to compete as Miss Illinois, with her rendition of the music from “Schindler’s List” after the invocation.
After Jackson’s performance, Dr. Marvin Jones entertained the group with the ONU Proclamation Gospel Choir. Several solo artists were highlighted, and their joy of signing was clear.
The choir was accompanied by Dr. Don Reddick, Dean of ONU School of Music, on the keyboard; Emmanuel West on drums; Hayden Colclasure on electric guitar; and Brock Bergeron on bass guitar.
Tuesday Book Review of Kankakee County was organized in 1956 and has been in continual existence since. The group meets six times per year, currently at the Quality Inn in Bradley.
According to a news release from the organization, TBR promotes books, authors and creative reviewers in a way that provides fellowship and friendship so that the magic of books brings people together.
With attendance of 80-plus members, the ONU Proclamation Gospel Choir’s members was close to the same amount.
TBR will take a break at the new year and will resume in March.
