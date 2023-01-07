In December, The Tuesday Book Review of Kankakee County met for its holiday event, which featured a speaker and entertainment.

The guest speaker was Professor Ashley Carver, director and playwright, from Olivet Nazarene University, where she is the director of the ONU Theater Program. She presented and discussed the importance of storytelling.

Next, the group listened to music from Ashley Jackson, currently Miss Iroquois County who will proceed to compete as Miss Illinois, with her rendition of the music from “Schindler’s List” after the invocation.

