Kultivator members sang “Happy Birthday” and presented flowers to past president Barbara Harro, left, as her 95th birthday occurred on the day of the 75th anniversary. Club president Burma Mathews chaired the day’s event.
A Kultivators mother-daughter duo, Karen James and Pam Charles, visit with newer member Connie Lemon.
Photos provided/Jan Alleman
Kultivator members sang “Happy Birthday” and presented flowers to past president Barbara Harro, left, as her 95th birthday occurred on the day of the 75th anniversary. Club president Burma Mathews chaired the day’s event.
Photos provided/Jan Alleman
Newer Kankakee Kultivator members, from left, Jill Graveline, Karma Johnson and Liz Madsen chat with long-time member and recruiter of gardens for the Kultivators’ garden walks Sydney Rose-Churney.
Friends and fellow active members together from years ago, Dorothy Smith and Bonnie Rudolf, touch base at the Kultivators’ reunion and anniversary celebration.
From left, twin sisters Jill Graveline and Kathy Marcotte chat with Karma and Lowell Johnson. All four served on the committee, which arranged the anniversary celebration.
It was only fitting — and certainly nostalgic — for Kankakee Kultivators to choose the Kankakee County Historical Museum and its grounds as the setting for their 75th anniversary celebration. On Aug. 10, many members, both new and long-time, gathered to remember the 75-year history, to enjoy each other’s company over “birthday cake” and to reminisce.
The Kultivators’ next meeting will be Sept. 14. A business meeting will be held at noon in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, followed by the 1 p.m. program titled Summer Visits to Gardens in England, Iceland and Scotland, presented by Connie Lemon and Karma Johnson.