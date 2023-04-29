Aisa Rogers performs a musical number as one of the main characters, Vanessa, in the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association's production of "In the Heights" during rehearsal at the Lincoln Cultural Center. The show runs April 28-30 and May 6-7.
Paula Sutter portrays a nun as part of the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association's "Catholic Comedy Delight" on April 14 at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School during the return of the school's variety show fundraiser Madcaps.
CSL Behring staff members officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the new CSL Plasma, located on the company's Bourbonnais campus on Route 50. The staff is joined by plasma recipient Annesley Clark, of Chicago, as well as several local elected officials. The facility opened for business the week of April 10.
The Easter Bunny greets children April 8 as hundreds lined up to participate in the inaugural Easter Egg Hunt at the Kankakee County Courthouse hosted by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and his office.
Larry Self interacts with one of the goats at Perry Farm, where he volunteers for the Bourbonnais Township Park District. Self, a Bradley resident, was recently awarded Volunteer of the Year by the BTPD for his work with the farm's four miniature horses as well as the other resident animals, including a few goats, two sheep and a pig.
As April comes to a close, we reflect back on the month in photos. The first full month of spring found an ebb and flow of temperatures, but activity abounded in Kankakee County. From Easter egg hunts to spring musical rehearsals to the return of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School’s signature fundraiser, April was a busy month for the community.
