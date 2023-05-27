Daily Journal/ Taylor Leddin-McMaster

On April 27, the Kankakee Valley Garden Club hosted the 50th anniversary rededication ceremony for the Blue Star Memorial Marker in Bird Park. The event, originally held April 12, 1973, is a living memorial to veterans as the Blue Star marker is surrounded by a garden maintained by KVGC.

The day brought together area veterans and featured music by Tim Rehmer and Nan Havens; presentation of colors by Stan Bobka, Marine Corp. League Detachment 1253; invocation by Sam Goebel, care pastor of River Valley Christian Church; comments from Mike Watson, David Allen and Michael Wallace and much more.

