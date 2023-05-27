The Kankakee Fire Department hoists the American flag above the Blue Star Memorial Marker in Kankakee's Bird Park. The rededication of the marker, the only one in Kankakee County, took place April 27 and honors local and national veterans.
On April 27, the Kankakee Valley Garden Club hosted the 50th anniversary rededication ceremony for the Blue Star Memorial Marker in Bird Park. The event, originally held April 12, 1973, is a living memorial to veterans as the Blue Star marker is surrounded by a garden maintained by KVGC. The bench at back right is dedicated to all veterans and is named in honor of past KVGC President Betty Reynolds who was instrumental in the original dedication.
Photos provided by Kankakee Valley Garden Club
Veterans from area veteran homes arrive by bus for the 50th anniversary rededication ceremony for the Blue Star Memorial Marker in Bird Park.
Larry Blanchette and St. George American Legion Post 1164 ended the Blue Star Memorial rededication ceremony with a rifle salute.
A presentation of the colors was led by Stan Bobka and Marine Corp. League Detachment 1253 at the start of the Blue Star Memorial rededication ceremony.
On April 27, the Kankakee Valley Garden Club hosted the 50th anniversary rededication ceremony for the Blue Star Memorial Marker in Bird Park. The event, originally held April 12, 1973, is a living memorial to veterans as the Blue Star marker is surrounded by a garden maintained by KVGC.
The day brought together area veterans and featured music by Tim Rehmer and Nan Havens; presentation of colors by Stan Bobka, Marine Corp. League Detachment 1253; invocation by Sam Goebel, care pastor of River Valley Christian Church; comments from Mike Watson, David Allen and Michael Wallace and much more.
An honorary bench for veterans was dedicated in honor of Betty Reynolds, past KVGC president who was instrumental in the Blue Star Memorial. The day ended with a rifle salute by Larry Blanchette and St. George American Legion Post 1164.
The event was spearheaded by KVGC co-presidents Melody Orth and Diane McCartney. Contributors to the memorial include the aforementioned individuals and organizations; Manteno American Veterans Post 113; Aroma Park American Legion & Auxiliary; Bradley American Legion Post 766; Bourbonnais VFW Post 9961 & Auxiliary; Patsy Huml; Gene Shoup, NDY Manufacturing; Mason Gierke, Tanner’s Collision Center; Mike Spilsbury; Core Construction; Siwicki Evergreen Nursery; Bonfield Lion’s Club; Tom Nelson; Helen DuFour; Jim Reynolds; Angie Nelson, Misty Mountain Construction; Mr and Mrs Tony Gallinaro; Rick Collins, Supt. of B/G, KVPD; Stevenson Auto; Ascension Saint Mary; Riverside Medical Center; Olivet Criminal Justice Department; Advantage Copier; Carmona Landscaping; Lowe’s; Kris Mathers and Mark McCartney; Kankakee police and fire departments.
