Daily Journal staff report

The African American Civic Leaders Scholarship was held April 26 on the 4th floor of the Kankakee Public Library. The former city of Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong hosted the sixth annual event, along with sponsors and partners.

Jasmyne Humble was the keynote speaker. The event included an awards ceremony, words of encouragement by Beverly Hood, acknowledgment of sponsors and partners, photos and a catered dessert reception.

