5 photos from RVSRA's recent outings
Daily Journal staff report
Jun 17, 2023

Vinnie Dileo enjoys the Elvis Dance on May 18, hosted by River Valley Special Recreation Association. Photos provided/River Valley Special Recreation Association

Alesha Czaplicki makes a bird feeder out of recycled scrap during River Valley Special Recreation Association's Earth Day Program on April 22.

River Valley Special Recreation Association club members Kaitlyn Smith, Shannon Archer, Jean Gebhardt and Alesha Czaplicki enjoying their friendships.

Carol Wheeler, left, attends a monster truck show in Peotone on May 13 during a River Valley Special Recreation Association outing.

Athletes from River Valley Special Recreation Association take part in the annual Special Olympics, held June 9 at Illinois State University in Normal.

Daily Journal staff report

With warm weather comes more opportunity for outdoor fun, and River Valley Special Recreation Association is taking advantage of enjoying the outdoors while still hosting fun indoor events.

During the past several months, RVSRA — which offers programming for individuals with special needs — has hosted an array of activities.