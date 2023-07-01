5 photos from RVSRA’s summer programs Daily Journal staff report Jul 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email River Valley Special Recreation Association participants play Cyber Sport at Up Your Alley in Schererville, Ind. Photos provided/Dorene Mohler Frankie Bruining takes some tips from Brent Wright at the Kankakee Elks Country Club on the Elks' golf simulator. Ellen LaFrance, Gary Dayton and Jean Gebhardt participate in River Valley Special Recreation Association's annual Donut Dash on June 1. River Valley Special Recreation Association brought a group to Connect Roasters for information on making a cup of coffee. River Valley Special Recreation Association brought a group to Knack Brewing & Fermentations in Kankakee to learn about the beer-making process. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What does learning about the way coffee and beer get made have in common with a golf simulator?Well, these are just a few of the recent programs that have been offered from River Valley Special Recreation Association.RVSRA — which offers programming for individuals with special needs — has hosted an array of activities this summer and continues providing learning opportunities for participants. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Forever friends Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Forever friends Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life Best Bets: Week of June 26-July 3 Daily Journal staff report Jun 26, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including the annual Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, the Kankakee Kultivators' garden tour and more. Advice articles Aunt is afraid that helping nephew might carry high cost All you need to know to fire up the BBQ and get grilling How to locate interesting volunteer opportunities in your area Man's treatment of female relatives has crossed line MIL's restaurant hysterics make dining out miserable How to make fruits and vegetables last longer Doctor's bedside manner is a bit too friendly 7 ways to use borax Life with younger mistress appeals to unhappy husband Friend isn't shy about lending a helping hand Friend's hygiene habits are left high and dry A good speech is a terrible thing to waste Family dynamics take a toll on couple's complex marriage