5 photos from RVSRA's summer programs
Daily Journal staff report
Sep 16, 2023

A group from River Valley Special Recreation Association, including Nick Beyer, Greg Brown, Mike Verhoek and Renee Tanner, met actor Anthony Michael Hall during the Fan Expo in Rosemont. Photos provided by RSVRA/Dorene Mohler

Vinnie DiLeo and Frankie Bruining, both of Manteno, and Janet Hertz, of Bradley, enjoyed a limo ride with nonalcoholic champagne.

David Lopez and Tamika Randle, both of Bradley, enjoyed miniature golf at Adventure Commons.

Mason LeMay and Shannon Archer, of Bourbonnais, swim during River Valley Special Recreation Association's private party at Splash Valley Aquatic Park.

River Valley Special Recreation Association's Small Town Diners Club pose for a photo after having dinner at Longbranch Restaurant in Clifton. Photos provided by RSVRA/Dorene Mohler

Daily Journal staff report

Several recent programs offered from River Valley Special Recreation Association took participants from the pool to a limo to meeting celebrities.

RVSRA — which offers programming for individuals with special needs — has hosted an array of activities this summer and continues to provide learning opportunities for participants.