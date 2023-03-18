In February, several participants from River Valley Special Recreation Association went to Urban Barbershop Co. in Kankakee to get straight-razor shaves and skin conditioning. Receiving a shave is Guy Case, of Manteno.
During the Feb. 6 visit to Accelerated Speedway in Mokena, three River Valley Special Recreation Association participants placed in racing. First-place driver was Tom Sadiewicz, second-place was Cole Hahn and third-place was Christopher Tholen.
Photos submitted/RVSRA
On Feb. 3, participants from River Valley Special Recreation Association went to Dollhead Blow Dry Bar in Bourbonnais for hair styling. Pictured is Samantha Miller, of Bourbonnais.
On Feb. 19, River Valley Special Recreation Association hosted a Valentine's Day dance at Northfield Square mall. Sitting on the throne are Jean Gebhardt and Courtney Ruch.
On Feb. 6, a group from River Valley Special Recreation Association went to Accelerated Speedway in Mokena and enjoyed some laps around the tracks.
