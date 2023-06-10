Above: First place in the Two Best Ball Division, from left, Matt Olszewski, Kurt Uniek (golf professional), Jorge Contreas and David Rios; below: First place in the afternoon scramble, from left, Owen Starr, Logan Brimberry (golf professional), Dan Hartleb, Tyler Goselin and Justin Goselin.
Above: third place in the Two Best Ball Division, from left, Ken Mine (golf professional), Carl Maronich, Tyler Boerschig and Ryan Kemp; below: third place in the afternoon scramble, from left, Mike Downey, Scott Goselin (golf professional), Sally Hendron, Chris Curtis and Bob Gessner.
Photos provided by Riverside Healthcare
Riverside Healthcare Fountain Staff, from left, Nicole Burgess, Matt McBurnie and Matt McAllister.
Lynda Kambic and President and CEO of Riverside Healthcare Phil Kambic at the 46th annual Riverside Healthcare Foundation Pro-Am Golf Tournament.
Dr. Juan Jimenez, left, and Dr. Jehad Zakaria, Riverside's two neurosurgeons. The 46th annual Pro-Am proceeds are to benefit the advancement of neurosurgery at Riverside Healthcare.
