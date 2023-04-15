From left, Firehouse Subs shift manager Haley Maniatis, Firehouse Subs owner Kim Jones and Reddick Fire Chief Andrew Kelson, at center, stand with the check for Reddick Community Fire Protection District's new extraction equipment.
Reddick Community Fire Protection District received a $36,595 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The money will be used for new extrication equipment, which will dramatically reduce the time it takes to safely and efficiently extricate victims involved in motor vehicle accidents.
A grant, in the amount of a $36,595 check, sits near the new lifesaving extraction equipment purchased by Reddick Community Fire Protection District.
Photos submitted/EmmaJean Livingston
Wednesday morning at Firehouse Subs in Bradley, Reddick Community Fire Protection District officially unveiled the result of a $36,595 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The money will be used for new extrication equipment, which will dramatically reduce the time it takes to safely and efficiently extricate victims involved in motor vehicle accidents.
Fire Chief Andrew Kelson joined Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and Firehouse Subs Franchisee Kim Jones to demonstrate the department’s newest lifesaving extrication equipment during an in-person ceremony.
Proceeds from purchases made at U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants provided the funding for this grant award.
To date, Firehouse Sub Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $2.1 million to first responder organizations across Illinois and more than $1.7 million in the greater Chicago area.