From left, Travon Purham, Harmony Purham and Jaquon Purham hold up signs — of Emmett Till, Rosa Parks and Alkebulan, respectively — during the Feb. 26 Black History Month program at New Vision MB Church in Kankakee.
Honorees of the 2023 Black History Month program hosted by New Vision MB Church pose for a photo. From left is Mark Hodge, Tyler Tall, Paulette Crank, Mike O'Brien, Lori Gadbois, Deidra Kennedy (back), Adrian Walker, Etopia Crawford, Thomas Harris, Dave Baron (back) and Steve Hunter.
Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County chapter of the NAACP, left, and Pastor Tom Ivy, right, present an award to the village of Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge.
Photos by Dave Baron and Deborah Ivy
Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County chapter of the NAACP, left, and Pastor Tom Ivy, right, present an award to Lori Gadbois, Kankakee County treasurer.
Pastor Tom Ivy — with Evangelist Autman at back left — speaks during the Feb. 26 Black History program held at New Vision MB Church in Kankakee.
