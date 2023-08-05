Thousands descended on Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square last weekend for the 2023 Merchant Street MusicFest. About 6,300 people were in attendance.

Despite Friday’s hot and humid temperatures, with heat indices peaking near 110 degrees in some locations, according to NWS Chicago, audiences were full across the four-stage festival.

“Thank you so much for sticking it out with us in, by God, the hottest show we’ve ever played,” said Josh Scholl, lead singer of Radio Gaga, which closed out Friday night at the Merchant Street Stage.

