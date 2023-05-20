Janice Miller, center, director of Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, welcomes attendees to the vintage-themed art show held at Madame Saint Vintage in Kankakee. At right is artist Drew Carriker, whose work was featured in the exhibit.
On display during Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism's vintage-themed exhibit at Madame Saint Vintage was a piece from the stained glass exhibit the gallery once held. People could bid amounts for the piece, raising funds for gallery supplies.
A large charcuterie spread fed guests of the vintage-themed art exhibit at Madame Saint Vintage, featuring art from Merchant Street Gallery of Artists with Autism. In the background, artist Drew Carriker tells the audience about his displayed work.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Jayden Crane, an artist with Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, discusses his music-themed art during the vintage-themed art show at Madame Saint Vintage.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Caitlin Philips, an artist with Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, discusses her paintings, at right, with attendees of the vintage-themed art show hosted at Madame Saint Vintage.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Neighboring organizations collaborated for an event April 28 as Madame Saint Vintage, 275 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, hosted a vintage-themed art exhibit featuring the work of artists from Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
The open house-style exhibit included short presentations from featured artists about their work. Artists with work on display included Drew Carriker, Andrew Carroll, Jayden Crane, Caitlin Philips, Johnny Small and Jenna Varley.
A charcuterie board and drinks were available for attendees to enjoy as they examined the art and perused the store.