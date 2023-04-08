Daily Journal staff report

Manteno CUSD No. 5 shared a bit of “good news” that has happened recently throughout the district.

• Two educators have been honored by the Illinois State Board of Education as “Those That Excel.” Jamie VanDongen, intervention specialist at Manteno Elementary School, received the distinguished “Meritorious Service Award” for her outstanding contributions to the field of education. She has been a teacher at MES since 2018.

Recommended for you