...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.
Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.
Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov
media contact...217 558 1536.
Lunch guests Yvonne Chalfant and Wanda Jones enjoy the festivities of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women's Guild's Hats Off fundraiser.
The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild hosted the Hats Off luncheon and style show May 18 at the Kankakee Country Club. Sharon Ouwenga, the event’s publicity chairman, noted the event had more than 150 people in attendance making it “a huge success.”
“Guests were encouraged to wear a favorite hat,” Ouwenga said. “Many guests wore hats, which turned out [for] a very festive and fun event.”
Fashions were provided by DressWell Boutique in Bourbonnais and Joy’s Hallmark in Kankakee. Both businesses participated as vendors and had merchandise available for purchase.
A short vintage style show was added to the festivities, with clothing provided by Madonna O’Connor and Colleen O’Connor-Jackson.
View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information, including the names of people in the photo and who is submitting it.