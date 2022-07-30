The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild (KVSOWG) auctions gourmet dinners each year at its “Symphony of Sweets” event. This year’s event will be held Dec. 4 at the Kankakee Country Club immediately after the 3 p.m. KVSO concert at the Lincoln Cultural Center.

Warren and Sharon Ouwenga had the successful bid on the gourmet dinners during the 2021 Symphony of Sweets. They were able to invite friends into their home for a lovely gourmet dinner.

According to host Sharon Ouwenga, the KVSOWG provides, cooks, delivers and serves the food and cleans up after the dinner.

