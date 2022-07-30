The KVSOWG team is ready for action in the Ouwenga kitchen, all wearing aprons embroidered with "KVSOWG: A good cook knows the score!" From left, Mickey Kreissler, Sharon Jackson, Jane Veers, Diane Siaroff and Dee Pinski.
Sharon Jackson, Diane Siaroff, Dee Pinski and John Veers have the main course plated and ready to serve to guests.
Photos provided by KVSOWG/Sharon Ouwenga
Standing from left, Jim and Dee Kerouac, Nancy Wheeler, Sharon and Warren Ouwenga, Ruth and Dave Garrett; seated, from left, Gordon Wheeler, Helen and Gordon Hamann.
Each of the guest couples included a member of the Manteno High School class of 1964. From left, David Garrett, Nancy (Farrell) Wheeler, Jim Kerouac, Sharon (Hamann) Ouwenga, Gordon Hamann.
Diane Siaroff and John Veers are prepared to serve appetizers.
The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild (KVSOWG) auctions gourmet dinners each year at its “Symphony of Sweets” event. This year’s event will be held Dec. 4 at the Kankakee Country Club immediately after the 3 p.m. KVSO concert at the Lincoln Cultural Center.
Warren and Sharon Ouwenga had the successful bid on the gourmet dinners during the 2021 Symphony of Sweets. They were able to invite friends into their home for a lovely gourmet dinner.
According to host Sharon Ouwenga, the KVSOWG provides, cooks, delivers and serves the food and cleans up after the dinner.
“It results in a very delightful evening for the host and all of the guests,” she said.
Gourmet dinners will be on the agenda at the 2022 Symphony of Sweets auction on Dec. 4.