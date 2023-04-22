Denise Green, a lunch lady at Je-Neir Elementary School in Momence, authored a children’s booked titled “Izzy Mae’s Nature Day.” Green wrote the book during the pandemic and said she was inspired by the time she spends with her grandkids.
On April 14, the school hosted a book signing where all of the school’s students and teachers received a signed copy of the book. According to its Amazon listing, the book’s description reads: “‘Izzy Mae’s Nature Day’ is a fun and adventurous children’s poem that promotes interaction with parents and their toddlers. Not only is this a rhyming children’s poem but it also asks the reader questions to help them learn about what they find, see and touch.
“It is intended to be an interactive picture book that allows the reader to collect items found in their backyards or local parks. For more family fun the end of the book has six different crafts complete with supply lists and instructions. Each individual craft allows them to use all of the things they have found on their nature adventure.”
