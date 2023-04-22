Daily Journal staff report

Denise Green, a lunch lady at Je-Neir Elementary School in Momence, authored a children’s booked titled “Izzy Mae’s Nature Day.” Green wrote the book during the pandemic and said she was inspired by the time she spends with her grandkids.

On April 14, the school hosted a book signing where all of the school’s students and teachers received a signed copy of the book. According to its Amazon listing, the book’s description reads: “‘Izzy Mae’s Nature Day’ is a fun and adventurous children’s poem that promotes interaction with parents and their toddlers. Not only is this a rhyming children’s poem but it also asks the reader questions to help them learn about what they find, see and touch.

