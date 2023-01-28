Daily Journal staff report

On Jan. 18 at Bradley West School, Bradley School District #61 hosted an all-district Family Strong Night. The free event was dedicated to answering the question, “What can make your family strong(er)?”

Three-hundred-and-seventy-three parents and children enjoyed dinner from Chicago Dough sponsored by First American Bank and Midland State Bank. Students and children were entertained with games and activities by the Olivet Nazarene University Women’s Soccer Team, and teachers, staff and parents attended three 20-minute sessions on topics derived from the BSD61 Parent Needs Assessment. Various Community Stakeholders hosted tables, providing many giveaways.

