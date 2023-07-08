The community gathered for a birthday and retirement celebration for Dr. Rodney Alford MD, MBA, on June 25. There were more than 200 people in attendance.

Alford has provided health care for more than 30 years. He has practiced in Kankakee, Momence and Pembroke and has retired from primary care. However, he is medical director for Pontiac Correctional Center. He is also the president of the Illinois State Medical Society.

