Dr. Rodney and Jacqueline Alford's family, standing, from left: son Rodney Alford ll and wife Kathryn Alford; Sedrick and daughter Selah Mickey; Aaron and son Colin, wife Jessica, son Theo Alford; Yashar, Darien and David Hackley Jr; Jacqueline, Rodney Alford; seated, from left, Skylar and Natasha Mickey; George Petty Sr. (father of Jacqueline Alford) and Renata Hackley.
Dr. Rodney Alford's children, from left, Dr. Rodney Alford, DPT; Renata Hackley, MA; Aaron Alford, athletic trainer with Carle Clinic; and Natasha Mickey, MBA and event planner.
Photos provided/Jacqueline Alford
Dr. Rodney Alford's daughter, Natasha, and granddaughter, Selah Mickey.
Dr. Rodney Alford dances with granddaughter, Skylar Mickey, center, and grandson, Yashar, left.
Dr. Rodney Alford, MD, MBA, poses with his wife of 39 years, Jacqueline Alford.
The community gathered for a birthday and retirement celebration for Dr. Rodney Alford MD, MBA, on June 25. There were more than 200 people in attendance.
Alford has provided health care for more than 30 years. He has practiced in Kankakee, Momence and Pembroke and has retired from primary care. However, he is medical director for Pontiac Correctional Center. He is also the president of the Illinois State Medical Society.