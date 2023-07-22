Youth volunteers Claire Brouilet, 14, left, of Kankakee, and Gianna Gengler, 12, of Bourbonnais, wash windows July 11 during a project at the Kankakee Area YMCA as part of Maternity BVM Catholic Church's parish-wide mission, Camp MOSH (Maternity Outreach Service for Humanity).
Youth volunteer Elly Langelett, 12, of Bourbonnais, sweeps a sidewalk July 11 during a project at a Kankakee residence as part of Maternity BVM Catholic Church's parish-wide mission, Camp MOSH (Maternity Outreach Service for Humanity).
Youth volunteers Payton Langelett, 16, left, and Cole Czako, 16, both of Bourbonnais, work to replace wood siding on a garage July 11 during a project at a Kankakee residence as part of Maternity BVM Catholic Church's parish-wide mission, Camp MOSH (Maternity Outreach Service for Humanity).
Youth volunteer Gregory Gray, 18, of Bourbonnais, powerwashes a fence July 11 during a project at a Kankakee residence as part of Maternity BVM Catholic Church's parish-wide mission, Camp MOSH (Maternity Outreach Service for Humanity).
Youth volunteers Gwen Brouilet, 14, and Natalie Castro, left, both of Kankakee, wash windows July 11 during a project at the Kankakee Area YMCA as part of Maternity BVM Catholic Church's parish-wide mission, Camp MOSH (Maternity Outreach Service for Humanity).
The Maternity BVM Catholic Church parish-wide mission, Camp MOSH (Maternity Outreach Service for Humanity), kicked off the six-day effort on July 9 as more than 150 youth and adult volunteers rallied for the bi-annual event.
During one week in mid-July, volunteers worked in teams to complete 40 to 45 projects at various residential and nonprofit sites throughout the community that expressed a need for help.
Youth volunteers in seventh grade through college are joined by an adult project manager at each site; volunteers include parishioners as well as community members and work projects range from landscaping, repainting homes, building sheds, cleaning houses, yard work, painting fences and general maintenance.