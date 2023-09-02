Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra presented a powerful concert April 23. The concert was held at the Kresge Auditorium — Larsen Fine Arts Center at Olivet Nazarene University. Music selections included “Symphony #5 (50)” by Dmitri Shostarkovich, “Jesus Christ Superstar” by Andrew Lloyd Webber and “Symphonic Suite” from “Lord of the Rings” by Howard Shore.

After the concert was a casual reception honoring the members of the KVSO held in Kankakee at the home of KVSO Music Director Dr. Allan Dennis and his wife, Karen Dennis. The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild assisted with the reception.

