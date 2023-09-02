Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild members Sharon Ouwenga, far left; associate member Lynn Ahlden, second from left; and Waltraud “Val” Schuller, far right, pose with the evening’s hostess, Karen Dennis, second from right.
From left, Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor Dr. Allan Dennis; Sharon Ouwenga, of the KVSO Women’s Guild; Warren Ouwenga and John Veers.
Photos provided/Sharon Ouwenga
Bob Evans, KVSO clarinet player, left, and Reverend Laura Gottard-Littell.
Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild Chair Karen Duchene, left, with KVSOWG members Jane Veers, Dee Pinski and Sharon Ouwenga.
Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild member Sharon Ouwenga with KVSO violinists Chris Gottardi-Littell, left, and Ivan Schweitzer, right.
The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra presented a powerful concert April 23. The concert was held at the Kresge Auditorium — Larsen Fine Arts Center at Olivet Nazarene University. Music selections included “Symphony #5 (50)” by Dmitri Shostarkovich, “Jesus Christ Superstar” by Andrew Lloyd Webber and “Symphonic Suite” from “Lord of the Rings” by Howard Shore.
After the concert was a casual reception honoring the members of the KVSO held in Kankakee at the home of KVSO Music Director Dr. Allan Dennis and his wife, Karen Dennis. The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild assisted with the reception.
The next KVSO show will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday during the Herscher Labor Day Celebration. For more information, go to kvso.org/events.