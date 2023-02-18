Participants wrote the following: "I like to play at the libraries - Callie, 2"; "Limestone Library, Friends & family, Texas Roadhouse, JR's Chicken, Splash Valley"; What I love about KaCo: The farmers market, the music fest, the rib fest, Estival Festival, Kankakee County Fair, The K3 Public Library"; "Library Parks"; "Blue's Cafe & Kankakee Public Library."
Participants wrote the following: "Kankakee County offers amazing opportunities such as: You guys. You rock. Thanks Ola"; "Indian Caves at Perry Farm Bradley, IL"; Lots of [heart] working w/ KPL & Mrs. June!"; "The river."
Participants wrote the following: "I love to play at the library and scavanger hunts - Savannah"; "Brickstone"; "The Visit Kankakee County team rocks!!"; "I love my mom so mush"; "I love walking at the Kankakee State Park! The Bluebells are amazing in the spring. The fall colors are just pretty. * Julio's Family Restaurant"; "Exploration Staton My Best Plase - Donovan."
Hearts featuring what residents love about Kankakee County are arranged in a heart-shaped display in the Visit Kankakee County office.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Participants wrote the following: "Thank God for Kankakee"; "Indoor things to do Bradle Public Library - Zoewie Willam"; "I love Perry Farm"; "We love library story time with Miss Jen!"
