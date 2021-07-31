Kankakee County Fair (copy) (copy)
The “School Bus Figure 8” is one of the more popular events that takes place at the Kankakee County Fair. The buses will be in action at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 in the grandstand area.

The Kankakee County Fair has myriad events planned for 2021, and there is something for everyone. The fair runs from Aug. 4-8 at 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee.

Grandstand events

Starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday is Antique Tractor Pulls followed by Go Karts. At 7 p.m. Thursday is the Extreme School Bus Figure 8. At 7 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday, check out the All Star Monster Truck Tour. At 7 p.m. Saturday is the IPRA Championship Rodeo. At noon Sunday, the IPA Truck and Tractor Pulls take off. To close out the event at 7 p.m. Sunday is the Spanky’s Beater Bonanza.

Ag Professional Breakfast

At 7 a.m. Thursday, the day starts with a breakfast for agriculture professionals, held in the Budweiser Free Stage Pavilion. The guest speaker is Michigan comedian Andy Beningo. This event is open to the public and tickets are $10 per person. RSVP to the fair office by calling 815-932-6714.

Disc-Connected K-9s

Located on the fairgrounds, this international and professional flying disc dog touring show is comprised of the largest collection of the best catching dogs on the planet. Each dog is a rescue with a story as interesting as its athleticism.

Catch the show at 6 or 8 p.m. Wednesday; 6 or 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11:30 a.m., 6:30 or 9 p.m. Saturday; or 11:30 a.m., 2 or 6 p.m. Sunday.

Twin Stunts — Motorcycle Thrill Show

This action-packed thrill show features motorcycle wheelies, acrobatics, burnouts, tandems and many more advanced riding maneuvers done by professionals. The twins do each trick simultaneously. Shows take place at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; 5:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m., 5:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m., and 3 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Kidbuck$ Game Show

This family-friendly event takes a randomly selected audience member and has them participate in fun, off-the-wall games. The final winner enters the “Kidbuck$ chamber” and grabs as many “Kidbuck$” as possible. Shows take place at 5 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday; 5 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 1, 5 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1, 3 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.