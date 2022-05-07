5 Mental Health Resources in Kankakee County

Daily Journal staff report
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and there is a bevy of resources in Kankakee County to assist in the different facets of mental health. Every Saturday in May, the 5 Things section will include five local mental health resources.
Riverside Behavioral Medicine
Provides inpatient and outpatient services for a wide range of mental health needs and tailors care specifically for children, adolescents, adults and seniors. Riverside treats the entire person, allowing patients to discover, learn, grow and recover in a supportive, secure environment. For more information, go to bit.ly/rhcbehavioral, or call 844-442-2551.
UpliftedCare Grief Center
Separate from hospice care is UpliftedCare’s Grief Center in Bourbonnais, which provides counseling and therapy for individuals experiencing grief. Through different rooms — such as an art therapy room, music and yoga room, teen room, counseling rooms and more — there are different methods used to process grief. For more information, go to upliftedcare.org.
Duane Dean Behavioral Health/The Living Room
Duane Dean Behavioral Health, located at 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, provides comprehensive outpatient treatment to adults and has linkage agreements with other social service providers to help address co-existing problems that might interfere with the recovery process. For more information, call 815-939-0125.
Under the umbrella of Duane Dean is The Living Room, which is a community respite program that offers an alternative to emergency departments for people experiencing an emotional crisis. It aims to provide a comfortable and safe, nonclinical space to adults, 18 and older, who are experiencing a mental health crisis. For more information, call 779-236-1177.
Kankakee City Life
All junior high and high school students are welcome at the Kankakee City Life Center. City Life is a relational, holistic, community-based ministry that desires to see deep change in an urban neighborhood through the raising of indigenous leaders from the young people in that community. The vision is to empower urban youth to change their community for Christ. For more information, go to yfcchicago.org/kankakee-city-life.
Child Network
Child Network was established in 1994 as the Children’s Advocacy Center. The agency’s focus was on serving sexually abused children in Kankakee County. In 1999, the agency broadened its mission to include volunteers who advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the court system (CASA). The main office is located in Kankakee with a satellite office in Watseka. For more information, go to childnetwork.org.