5 Mental Health Resources in Kankakee County

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and there are a bevy of resources in Kankakee County to assist in the different facets of mental health. Every Saturday in May, the 5 Things section will include five local mental health resources.

Harbor House

Harbor House exists to empower individuals, families and communities through domestic violence programs, advocacy and prevention. The staff and community diligently work together to provide a safe environment in which to educate survivors and enable them to break their personal cycle of violence safely. Harbor House empowers survivors of domestic violence and advocates for a world free from abuse. For more information, go to harborhousedv.org.

Clove Alliance

Clove Alliance provides hope and healing to survivors of sexual violence by improving the quality of services for survivors, assisting in their recovery and working towards the elimination of sexual violence. The organization serves Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties. For more information, go to clovealliance.org.

Samuel R. Meyers Foundation

The Samuel R. Myers Foundation for Suicide and Mental Health Awareness is a registered not-for-profit, 501©(3), purposed to ensure that public sector employees, such as teachers and law enforcement officials, are trained and educated about mental health issues, so they are better able to distinguish between bad behavior and mental illness. It is also the Foundation’s goal to educate public sector employees on early recognition of suicidal warning signs. For more information, go to sammyersfoundation.com.

The Helen Wheeler Center

The Helen Wheeler Center provides outpatient and home-based psychiatric services. Services are provided to children, adolescents and adults and include: outpatient mental health counseling, parent and family support group, SASS/crisis response and more. For more information, call 815-939-3543.

Buddy Check 22

On average 22 veterans commit suicide each day. Buddy Check 22 feels one veteran suicide is too many. The organization’s main goals are to spread awareness about veteran suicide and raise funds for veterans who suffer in the aftermath of their military service. Their dream and goal is to create a self-sustaining community for returning soldiers as they begin their transition back to civilian life. For more information, go to bc22vsa.com.

