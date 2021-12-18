The American Red Cross remains “dangerously low” on blood supply, according to its website. The organization will be hosting several blood drives at five locations in Kankakee County.
To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org, and search for your ZIP code.
Northfield Square Mall
There will be several blood drives held at the mall, 1600 N. Illinois Route 50, Bourbonnais.
• Noon to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23
• Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 11
Starting Jan. 20, there will be a blood drive at the mall from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday through the end of June.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 175 S. Main St., Manteno.
Bourbonnais Fire Department
From 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Road, Bourbonnais.
Olivet Nazarene University
From 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 2 at Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.
American Lutheran Church
From 1 to 6 p.m. March 29 at American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais.