5 local organizations supported by Zonta

Daily Journal staff report
Zonta Club in Kankakee works both locally and nationally to provide service and advocacy to women in need. The following are five of the local organizations Zonta supports.
Harbor House
Harbor House exists to empower individuals, families and communities by providing domestic violence programs, advocacy and prevention. All services are free and confidential, focused on empowering survivors and breaking the cycle of violence. For more information, go to harborhousedv.org.
Clove Alliance
Clove Alliance provides hope and healing to survivors of sexual violence by improving the quality of services for survivors, assisting in their recovery and working toward the elimination of sexual violence. For more information, go to clovealliance.org.
Teen Moms HOPE
Teen Moms HOPE is a support group for pregnant or parenting teens 21 years old or younger. Moms receive education and training in parenting, relationship and life skills. Participants have the opportunity to work one on one with a mentor who will support and encourage them along this journey. “Our goal is to share the love of Christ with moms in our community while helping them become more successful parents,” the Bradley-based organization states on Facebook. For more information, go to @teenmomshope on Facebook.
Fortitude Community Outreach
Fortitude began in January 2017 as a street outreach designed to connect needy and homeless individuals with resources and assistance. Every Thursday night, a team of community volunteers brings food, hygiene, cold protection items, sweatshirts and coats and snacks to a location in Kankakee. In 2019, Fortitude opened a rotating PADS shelter for overnight, emergency sheltering from October to April. Volunteers primarily staff the shelter, and all volunteers attend a two-hour training. For more information, go to fortitudecommunityoutreach.org.
Uplifted Care
UpliftedCare brings an extra layer of support to individuals living with serious illnesses and to their families. The organization’s focus is on easing pain, controlling symptoms and reducing the burdens of illness. “Together we can help you regain control and feel empowered because each day is about your choice to live more fully,” said UplifedCare on its website at upliftedcare.org.