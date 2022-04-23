There is no shortage of opportunities to get creative in Kankakee County and the surrounding areas. Here are five opportunities to enjoy arts and crafts in the upcoming week.
Crochet circle
At 5:30 p.m. Monday at The Wine Cafe, 130 Bridge St., Wilmington, there will be space available to crochet, knit and more. Bring your own supplies and enjoy a refreshment while meeting other creatives.
For more information, call 815-476-9009.
Figure Drawing
At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, there will be space available for artists 16 and older to practice their drawing. This won’t be a class but instead a welcoming environment where artists can share their work — but only if they choose to.
It is recommended to bring a large pad of newsprint, additional charcoal, pencils or pastels. A suggested donation of $3 to $5 is requested. Call 815-937-5444 for more information.
Spring Craft & Vendor Extravaganza
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30, there will be a spring craft and vendor show at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000South Road, Kankakee.
Starting at 11 a.m. April 30, Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, will host an all-day log cabin quilt class. During the class, participants will create a log cabin quilt from start to finish. The class will last for six hours.
The cost is $30 for the class, plus materials. Bring your own sewing machine and thread if you have it.
For more information, call 815-573-5564.
Candle Making with a Twist
At 3 p.m. May 1, DarkMoon Kreations is hosting a candle-making class at Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno. Participants will make their own 8-ounce candle and can select the scent, color, crystal, herb/flowers and the name.
The class is $25 per person and includes all supplies and drink ticket. For tickets, go to square.link/u/dq1ZQnVL.