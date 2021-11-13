The “take one, leave one” concept of the Little Free Library allows for the experience to be a collaborative one with the community. Here are five items that can be left in a Little Free Library.
Books
If you’ve just finished reading a book, or have a couple that are collecting dust on your shelf, put it in the box to replace what you’re taking.
DVD
If you have a community-friendly movie that you no longer have use for, consider leaving it behind for the next person.
Journal/notebook
If you have an empty notebook you’ll likely never use, add it to the box for someone else to write their story. Or, you could start a guest book for the LPL and write down your first name, the date and the item you selected. Don’t forget to bring a pen!
Magazines
Have a few magazines taking up space in your home? Add them to the box for the next person to read or craft with.
Encouraging note
The only thing better than a note of encouragement is a note of encouragement when you’re least expecting it. Leave a kind, anonymous note to brighten the day of the next person. Or, stick it inside of a book for it to be found down the line.